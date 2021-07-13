AUBURN — A ribbon-cutting Monday celebrated the transition of ownership at Bernadette’s Salon at 1016 W. 7th St. in Auburn’s Westedge Mall.
Ukena Adams recently took the plunge as a small business owner, creating eight jobs for the local economy having acquired Bernadette’s Salon in August 2020.
In 2016, Adams graduated from nail school with the dream to help people look and feel good. She started at the bottom, working in a commission salon before realizing her goal of owning her own salon.
“The chamber is proud to support our small businesses,” DeKalb County Chamber Partnership executive director Shannon Carpenter said. “We have the honor of coming alongside entrepreneurs like Ukena to help them realize their goals.”
Adams expressed gratitude to prior owner and current salon manager Brenda Warstler for the opportunity.
“I want to thank her for believing in me. I plan on keeping (the salon) open for many, many years,” Adams said.
One of Adams’ first goals is to have more scheduling options by being fully staffed Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Currently, the shop employs six stylists and one nail tech, with another coming onboard in August.
Once her first location is able to maintain these full operational hours, Adams plans to open a second location in Churubusco.
Adams thanked everyone for attending Monday’s event, both in person in the hallway in front of the door of the salon and those watching livestream as she and her staff, Mayor Mike Ley, Carpenter and chamber members cut the traditional red ribbon.
“I want to give the glory to the Lord, for He has been with me for this whole journey, but most of all, this salon would not be successful without you,” she said of her staff.
“We are so excited to host this ribbon-cutting. I love that we have the opportunity to do this for all of businesses, no matter what the size,” Carpenter said. “Our small mom and pop shops are just as much value and importance as some of our larger businesses.”
The ceremony kicks off a Customer Appreciation Week during which a variety of sales and specials will be offered leading up to Saturday when the salon is hosting a pop-up shop event with 25 local vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free hot dog/chili dog lunch, and discounts on retail items in the shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.