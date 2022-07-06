AUBURN — The Auburn American Legion Post 97 invites all motorcycle riders to help raise money to benefit “Our Turn To Serve” on Saturday.
“Our turn to Serve” is a local organization that is part of the Veterans Service Division of the Indiana Canine Assistant Network. It trains service dogs and pairs those dogs up with deserving veterans who are living with PTSD, MST, TBI and other service-related challenges.
The day’s activities will be:
10 a.m. — Registration at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd. Auburn.
11 a.m. — Kick stands up.
1-3 p.m. — Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, outdoor pavilion, 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne. The ride returns to Auburn after ceremonies.
5 p.m. — Activities begin at American Legion Post 97 in Auburn. Dinner of burgers, brats and side dishes will be served.
6 p.m. — Joey O Band performs at the post.
WBYR 98.9 The Bear has been sponsoring a fundraiser for “Our Turn to Serve” since May and will present a check on Saturday to that organization.
The event is free and donations are accepted. The public is invited to attend.
For more information on the day’s activities and ride, contact Amy Husted at 908-0401 or Tamara Goodman at 610-0389.
