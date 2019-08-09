AUBURN — The DeKalb County Community Orchestra is planning two public performances this month:
• Sunday at 3 p.m. in Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St.; and
• Sunday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. in James Cultural Plaza, at 6th and Jackson streets on the west edge of downtown Auburn.
