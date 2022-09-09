AUBURN — With a viable location narrowed down, the fate of an overpass spanning the CSX railroad at the south end of Auburn hangs on securing a viable funding source for the project.
A year and a half after presenting their original findings, representatives from USI Consultants returned to the Auburn Common Council Tuesday at the request of council members to answer questions.
Ben Beer, vice president of sales for USI Consultants, said his firm narrowed down South Wayne Street as the best location for an overpass after examining four locations along the rail line, which runs east-west.
He said South Wayne Street was the preferred location because of the amount of traffic — 5,000 to 7,000 vehicles a day — that utilize that stretch of roadway.
The main issue for the city at this point in the process is securing the needed funding to construct the bridge, which would have a price tag topping $10 million.
Beer informed the council that it could improve its federal funding chances by moving forward and completing preliminary designs for the project. During his 2021 presentation to council, Beer said those design plans would run the city around $480,000.
Tuesday night, he said there are basically two federal funding sources currently available. The first is the newly-created Federal Rail Administration grant — part of the recently passed federal infrastructure bill. The second is an existing program offering federal funds through the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Each of the funding sources would carry an 80/20 match, meaning the city would have to come up with close to $2 million to complete the project.
A USI study found approximately 40 trains per day pass through Auburn on the CSX line. Some trains stop for loading and unloading, “and the delay can get lengthy,” said USI road engineer Greg Wendling, during the 2021 presentation.
During the February 2021 Auburn Common Council meeting, Mayor Mike Ley told the council, “The benefits of this overpass could be greatly increased,” enough to be worth paying the whole cost locally to have a bridge sooner.
“I don’t believe a week goes by that the mayor’s office does not hear a comment about the railroad,” Ley said during the February meeting.
With all of the findings presented again Tuesday night, the council made no recommendations or motions on the issue, leaving the fate of the overpass up in the air.
Other locations which were deemed not acceptable for an overpass were Auburn Drive, Center Street (C.R. 29) and C.R. 31. USI officials shared their thoughts on each of the locations, saying none of them would solve the traffic issue.
