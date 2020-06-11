AUBURN — Security cameras will be installed soon at Memorial and Smith Acres parks in an attempt to stop recent vandalism.
Restrooms at both parks were damaged recently, with sinks ripped from the walls, said Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars. The restrooms have been closed temporarily, with portable toilets replacing them. He expects them to reopen within the next two weeks when cameras are activated.
Cameras were installed earlier this spring at Eckhart and Thomas parks, Ditmars said. The cameras at Eckhart Park will keep watch on a new skate park when it opens later this year on the site of the former city swimming pool.
Ditmars reported his security plans at Thursday’s meeting of the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety in City Hall.
The board learned that the city will see no increase in its premiums for health insurance covering 130 city employees and their families — a total of 332 people.
The city budget pays 80% of premiums. The monthly 20% share for employees is $416.46 for single coverage, $1,291.04 for family coverage, $707.96 for an employee and child and $916.22 for an employee and spouse.
Mayor Mike Ley said avoiding an increase speaks highly of employees’ efforts to improve their health.
The city’s current insurance provider, Nationwide, provided the bid with no premium increase. Bids from other providers ranged from 5% to 12% above current rates.
Ley revealed that he is working on a plan to deal with “unowned” cats in the city. He said he is not ready to reveal complete details.
“We’re going to organize … a community-based program that will address feral or non-owned cats in the community,” Ley said. A steering committee includes representation from the DeKalb Humane Society and animal welfare organizations in Allen County.
“It’s been very successful in Fort Wayne and Allen County,” Ley said.
Ley said he decided to work on the problem of feral cats after City Councilman Mike Walter was arrested earlier this spring for allegedly trespassing while feeding stray cats. The county prosecutor later decided not to press charges.
“The issue is somebody’s trying to care for animals,” Ley said about the Walter incident.
Ironically, Ley said, “I’m allergic to cats.”
