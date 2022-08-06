AUBURN — The Auburn Moose Family Center golf outing will take place Aug. 27 at the Bridgewater Golf Club. Registration is at 8 a.m. at the golf club with tee time at 9 a.m.
The event will be a four-person scramble with proceeds benefiting Northeast Indiana Court Appointed Special Advocates.
The cost is $300 for a team. The event is limited to 32 teams. The cost includes green fees and golf cart, door prizes, beverage ticket and lunch. The lunch and beverage ticket and a Chinese auction will take place at the lodge.
Hole sponsors are $100, and the golf sign-up and hole sponsorship deadline are Aug. 20.
Stop by the Auburn Moose Family Center, 402 S. Main St., to sign up. Non-members are welcome. Lodge hours are 2:30-11 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The lodge can be reached at 925-0454 or 750-4040. The Auburn Moose Lodge is a 501(C)(8) charity organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.