AUBURN — An Auburn man faces multiple charges after he allegedly entered the YMCA Early Learning Center Tuesday and attempted to kidnap a woman, telling her he was there “to take her to God and that she needed to come with him,” police reported.
Matthew A. Burritt, 39, of the 1000 block of Irene Street, Auburn, has been charged with burglary resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; kidnapping with serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; escape, a Level 5 felony; and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
At approximately 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, Auburn Police were called to the YMCA Early Learning Center in the 2800 block of C.R. 36-A for a reported disturbance.
In a police affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court I, Auburn Patrolman Justin James said he arrived on scene and located a man outside of the building. Another officer waited with the man, later identified as Burritt, while James went inside and spoke with the complainant, a woman. James said he saw a white shelf knocked over on the ground, paperwork all over the floor and a credit card reader hanging down out of a window.
James asked the woman if the man outside had done that and she said yes. The woman was scared and crying, James added.
James said he went back outside and placed Burritt in custody. James said he noticed Burritt had urinated in his pants, had pinpoint pupils, and was sweating profusely.
“I believe he was under the influence of a narcotic drug,” James said in the affidavit.
While James began to search Burritt, Burritt pulled away and began running from James. He was told to stop and continued to run northbound and a chase ensued, according to the affidavit.
James said Burritt was pulling away from him and running straight for a retention pond. James said he did not believe he would have caught Burritt before he reached the pond. James said he deployed his Taser, striking Burritt. Burritt fell on the pavement in the middle of C.R. 36-A, James said.
While James and another officer held Burritt down and requested an EMS to the scene, Burritt continued to resist and attempted to get back up and start running again, James said.
When a third officer arrived on the scene, James went inside the early learning center and spoke with the woman.
She told James she feared for her safety and the safety of the children inside the facility, the affidavit said.
She told James that Burritt came into the facility and she asked how she could help him.
“He stated that he was there to take her to God and that she needed to come with him,” James said.
The woman told James she called another teacher and instructed her to lock down the school.
Burritt then knocked over a shelf and climbed through a small window in the reception area, He broke the shelf and knocked the credit card reader off the desk, He entered the facility and grabbed the woman tightly and the woman said she felt pain when she was grabbed, James said in the affidavit.
James said he saw bruising on the woman’s arms and scratches on her wrist. The woman told James Burritt was yelling, “You have to come with me, I must get you out,” the affidavit said.
The woman said she was screaming for Burritt to leave the building and let her go the whole time, James said. She told James Burritt picked her up and began carrying her around the desk toward the door. The woman was able to break free and used her key fob to get back into another area of the building, according to the affidavit.
The woman said Burritt left for a short period of time but came back in through the window and began pulling on the locked door that led to where the children were, the affidavit said.
Burritt forcibly broke the doors and gained access to the secured portion of the school, James added.
Burritt grabbed the woman again and said, “You have to come with me. I need to take you to God,” James said in the affidavit.
Burritt picked up the woman and carried her back into the office area. The woman grabbed onto the counter and attempted to break free. Burritt screamed at the woman to come with him, James said.
James said he believes that Burritt battered the woman by grabbing her and picking her up against her will and that Burritt had the intention of removing the woman from the property based on his statements about taking her to see God.
The woman told James the altercation caused her to have a bad headache, a sore back and arm. She also stated there were 107 children in the building at the time and they could have seen and heard the altercation.
Police transported Burritt to a local hospital for medical treatment and was released Thursday. He was taken back into custody after being released from the hospital and is being held on $50,000 bond at the DeKalb County Jail.
