Driver arrested after crash causes injury
AUBURN — An Auburn driver suffered an injury in a collision Friday at 6:51 p.m. at Smaltz Way and Shook Drive, the Auburn Police Department reported.
An ambulance took Scott B. Robuck, 64, to the Parkview DeKalb Hospital emergency room in Auburn for treatment of neck and shoulder pain.
Police said Robuck was traveling northbound on Smaltz Way and had the right of way. Konrad B. Simpson, 48, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, was headed eastbound on Shook Drive. Simpson reportedly told police he disregarded the stop sign, and his 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was struck in the passenger side by Robuck’s 2007 Ford Escape.
Police arrested Simpson on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, after a blood test allegedly showed his blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. He was incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn.
Collision at intersection hurts driver, daughter
AUBURN — A woman and her daughter suffered injuries in a collision Friday at 11:25 a.m. at Wayne Street and Auburn Drive, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Stephanie M. Rice, 38, Auburn, was treated at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn for severe whiplash and bruising from her seatbelt, and her youngest daughter was diagnosed with a sprained back, a police report said.
Police said a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jeffrey E. Marshall, 71, of Auburn was heading westbound on Auburn Drive and ran through a red light, striking Rice’s 2013 Buick Enclave in the center of the driver’s side as she traveled south on Wayne Street.
Rice’s vehicle also was occupied by the her two juvenile daughters.
Marshall reportedly told police he thought the traffic light was green for him.
Police estimated combined damage to the vehicles at $50,000 to $100,000.
