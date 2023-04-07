Commissioners cancel April 17 meeting
AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners will not meet on Monday, April 17 as previously scheduled.
Commissioners to meet in executive session
AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners will meet in executive session at 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 24.
The executive session will take place in Commissioners Court, second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
The purpose of the executive session is to discuss proposed agreements and negotiations. There will be no solar representatives or solar companies in attendance at this executive session.
The meeting is held in accordance with the following codes: IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(4) Interviews and negotiations with industrial or commercial prospects or agents of industrial or commercial prospects.
