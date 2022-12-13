AUBURN — It’s not difficult to understand that DeKalb County needs more housing — of all shapes, sizes and types.
With a grant now in hand, two groups are taking steps to address separate issues, including the need for emergency housing.
Earlier this month, the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority approved a $1.5 million READI grant for those projects.
In the first, Fortify Homes LLC will renovate the former Days Inn motel at 1115 W. 7th St., creating 28 units of emergency housing.
The second, Seven 15 Properties LLC, will create 100 market-rate housing units, 50 micro commercial suites, and help to establish a live-work concept community, the first of its kind in DeKalb County and one of only a few in all of northeast Indiana.
“We are very excited because in all of DeKalb County, this is one of the few that has been granted this funding, so we’re excited about that,” said Tori Searcy, vice president of the DeKalb County Chamber Partnership.
“We’re also very excited because this is going to help alleviate some of the housing issues we’re having in DeKalb,” she said. “We had done a study that found we’re about 5,000 doors short.
“One of the things I like about this project is it kind of ticks two boxes.”
To date, 13 rooms of the former Days Inn have been converted to emergency and transitional housing.
“These are units dedicated to folks that are experiencing crisis,” said Sarah Payne, executive director of Fortify Life.
“We refer to our clients as neighbors because they are our neighbors. They’re all from DeKalb County,” she said. “It’s difficult for us to understand the true need in our community because we’re always full.”
When all phases have been completed, between 24 to 28 former motel rooms will have been converted to emergency housing needs.
That will include a community space, including shared laundry and kitchen facilities, Payne said. Moving forward, programming, case management and other services will be offered.
“The beautiful thing is, this isn’t just emergency housing. It’s complimented by programming that will hope to ensure long-term success for folks who have experienced a housing crisis,” she added.
“Our goal is to set people up for success and to encourage them to find secure housing elsewhere once they have found that stability with us,” Payne said, “but there really isn’t a lot of opportunity for that in our community.
“The housing shortage is so dramatic … right now, 100% of our neighbors that are living with us now are fully employed or fully connected to the resources they need.
“It’s not that they can’t afford the housing, it’s because the housing doesn’t exist.”
The Seven 15 development — to be located on 10-plus acres between 7th and 15th streets behind Starbuck's on Auburn’s west side — will feature micro retail and office spaces on the ground floor with residential opportunities above.
“We are so excited to be part of the READI program focused on growth in Indiana,” said Rudi Eidam, general manager of the Sweitzer Family Office.
“Both the Fortify Home emergency housing facility and the Seven 15 mixed-use development will bring quality housing opportunities that do not presently exist in DeKalb County.
“Simultaneously, these projects begin to address utility and access issues in this part of the community,” Eidam said.
“We are excited to hear that the Sweitzer Family Foundation has received a READI grant to support community housing development,” said Mitch Figert, vice president of strategy and growth for Fortify Life.
“As we have worked to support our neighbors with a comprehensive approach transitioning from crisis to stable housing, it is clear there is a lack of housing opportunities for DeKalb County families. This development will play a key role in the success of our work.”
“All housing matters,” Payne said. “It all helps that entire housing market in our community because it will free up opportunities for folks to find a place to stay and live here.”
Payne emphasized the neighbors being served are from all over DeKalb County.
"Because we had such an immediate need, the rooms that were in the best condition, that really required a coat of paint and some carpet shampooing, we opened right away because we were seeing that need," she said.
“It’s a daily occurrence where people are reaching out for services,” Figert added. “We see the urgency to renovate the back half of that building.
“Our goal is not to be a traditional homeless shelter. It is to come alongside with case management and help them to be self-sufficient and sustainable moving forward.
“The problem our case managers are sharing is there just isn’t an option,” Figert continued. “Even when they are ready to transition, finding that affordable housing, an apartment or their first home, there’s just not a market currently.
“The beauty of this READI grant is that it’s going to help us not only finish this phase two of the renovation to expand our capacity, but also to hopefully help some of the neighbors who are ready to take that next step, to have opportunities to do that.”
The emergency housing includes rooms set up for individuals and couples and others for families. On the back side, two rooms will be modeled and tested with input from neighbors, before working on more rooms.
"We're learning how to maximize every square inch of a room," Figert said.
While the grant has been secured, Fortify Life will continue to seek funds to bring the project to completion, he noted.
Searcy said the procurement of this grant has inspired other communities to seek funding.
“It’s kind of a rippling effect,” she said. “Yes, it’s helping with housing and yes, it’s helping with emergency housing, but the ripple effect for what it’s going to do to help build communities in DeKalb County is really inspiring.”
