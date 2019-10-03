FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a tentative timeline for expanded information technology systems to be installed and deployed along I-469 and I-69 in Allen County.
Work is tentatively expected to begin on or after Monday, weather permitting.
Covering more than 60 miles in Allen County, the upgrades include:
• closed circuit cameras at interchanges;
• speed and volume sensors at interchanges;
• dynamic message boards at specific overhead locations; and
• IP communication to most traffic signals across the state.
Closed-circuit cameras, along with speed and volume sensors, at interchanges will allow INDOT to monitor the interstate for crashes, incidents and other concerns. Dynamic message boards give INDOT the ability to safely convey messages to travelers while they are driving.
INDOT cautioned drivers to watch for shoulder and lane closures, as well as reduced speed limits, in areas where contractors are working. er safety when driving through any active work zone.
Information technology systems will be deployed in and around the Allen County area first, with additional installations planned over the next five years along I-69 from the Michigan State Line to mile marker 256/S.R. 26 in Grant County (the district’s southern limit). By 2024, all of I-69 and I-469 in the Fort Wayne District will be monitored via information technology systems.
Work on the first projects is scheduled to be completed in fall of 2020, weather permitting. The contract was awarded to Michiana Contracting for $6.42 million.
Information about the project may be viewed in INDOT’s online travel system at INDOT.carsprogram.org.
Motorists in northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via facebook.com/INDOTNortheast and on Twitter: @INDOTNortheast.
