BUTLER — DeKalb Eastern schools are taking steps to operate as safely as possible when students arrive for classes Aug. 4
“Every morning, everything in the school district should be as sanitized as we can possibly make it,” Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens told the school board this week.
The school district has purchased sprayers that can disinfect a classroom in about 30 seconds, said maintenance supervisor Rod Laux. The district will use a disinfectant that has been used by hospitals for years, he said, calling it a “very safe product.”
Custodians will follow their normal cleaning routine, then spray the entire room, he said.
“Every evening, every area not only gets cleaned, but it gets disinfected,” Laux said.
The same techniques will be used to disinfect the interior of a school bus in 30 seconds, said bus maintenance supervisor Alan Butler.
The school district has acquired 110 gallons of disinfecting product in two drums and will replace a drum when it is empty, Stephens said.
In addition, “We’ve placed hand sanitizing stations everywhere,” Laux said, and every classroom will have a sanitizing kit.
Elementary students will use hand sanitizer before and after recesses, Stephens said. Handling sports balls at recess should be safer, because everyone touching them will have been sanitized.
DeKalb Eastern schools will not require masks for students in school buildings, but is highly recommending them, administrators said Monday.
However, on Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an order that all students in grades 3 and older should wear masks in school buildings.
In a survey of DeKalb Eastern parents earlier this summer, nearly 57% of respondents said they would choose remote instruction if face masks or coverings were required for students during all or portions of the school day.
Masks will be required for all DeKalb Eastern students riding school buses.
The school district will provide three masks for each student and employee, color-coded in green, black and gray, and numbered for each individual.
Students will exchange masks every morning so they can be laundered by the school district. Students riding buses will wear the masks on their trips home and back to school before returning them the next day.
Students can bring their own masks, but they must match the color for each day.
However, “Ours are going to be so cool, everybody will want one,” Stephens predicted.
Students not wearing face masks is “a big concern of the teachers,” said a teacher attending Monday’s school board meeting, before the governor’s order.
“The main thing we’re going to have to do is educate parents and kids: Do not come to school if you’re sick,” said Kelly Brock, lead nurse for DeKalb Eastern.
Brock outlined plans for dealing with students who become ill while at school. She said each school has set up an isolation room for examining students who come to a nurse’s office. A student who has more than one symptom associated with COVID-19 will be sent home.
Brock acknowledged that it could be “a definite problem” if parents cannot or will not pick up sick children from school promptly.
A student with a fever of 100 degrees or higher must be fever-free for 72 hours, without fever-reducing medicine, before returning to school, instead of the previous standard of 24 hours, unless a doctor’s note is provided.
To achieve social distancing, elementary students will eat lunches in their classrooms instead of cafeterias, Assistant Superintendent Shane Conwell said.
Eastside Junior-Senior High School will separate students by using two dining areas — in the cafeteria and the school’s Thunderdome — said Principal Larry Yoder.
To avoid crowded classrooms, some Eastside students may attend classes remotely by using screens in the cafeteria, Yoder said. Students will make online requests for library materials online, which will be delivered to them instead of students entering the library.
Each student and employee will be provided with a water bottle for use at bottle-filling stations. Drinking fountains will not be used.
As schools adapt to all the changes, “Cooperation is going to be key for everybody,” Stephens said.
