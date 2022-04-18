BUTLER —The DeKalb High School FFA took part in the District III FFA convention at Eastside High School on March 18, bringing home several awards.
Members competed in Leadership Development Contest in many areas of agriculture to improve their verbal communication and leadership skills.
The following students received first in their area and will be moving on to the state contest in June: Matthias Hefty (Ag Business Management Demonstration, Animal Science Demonstration), Nate Fillenwarth (Animal Science Demonstration), Isaac Schweitzer (Extemporaneous Speaking), Oivia Rigby and Addie Towle (Food Science Demonstration), Owen Long (Prepared Public Speaking), Silas Refner (Jr. Agriscience), Colton Eads (Prepared Public Speaking), Titus Refner (Discovery Agriscience), Taylor Handshoe and Kady Maldeney (Discovery Food Science Demonstration).
The following students received second in their area: Matthias Hefty (Agriculture Sales Presentation), Carlie Taylor (Essay), Kate Engelberth (Freshman Extemporaneous Speaking), Logan Fletcher (Discovery Extemporaneous Public Speaking), Bridget Dunn (Discovery Degree Creed, Discovery Degree Prepared Public Speaking, Discovery Horticulture Science Demonstration), Abbie Harris (Discovery Horticulture Science Demonstration), Traditional Scrapbook, and Cord Akey, Baylee Doster, Isaac Schweitzer, and Kate Engelberth (Quizbowl).
The following students placed third in their area: Matthew Beckmann and Will Engelberth (Ag Mechanics Demonstration), Exhibit, Matthias Hefty (Senior Agriscience), and Olivia Rigby (Multimedia Scrapbook).
The following student participated in their events, Carson Carpenter and Evan VanAuken (Horticulture Demonstration), Carlie Taylor (Leadership Ambassador), Cord Akey (Natural Resource Demonstration and Freshman Creed), Maggie Haupert and Stephanie Harig (Plant Science Demonstration), Isaiah Hefty (Discovery Animal Science Demonstration), Stella Jones and Maddie Wall (Discovery Plant Science), and Bridget Dunn, Kady Maldeney, Taylor Handshoe, and Maddie Wall (Quizbowl). Congratulations to all participants!
