AUBURN — As traffic in the southwest portion of the county continues to increase as development increases, local resident Joe Novy is asking the county to consider making the intersection of C.R. 68 and C.R. 327 safer.
Novy brought his concern to the DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday believing the intersection is something that needs to be addressed sooner than later.
His concern is the traffic flow at the intersection, which in his words continues to increase as growth occurs in northern Allen County and southern DeKalb County. He said many people aren’t coming to a complete stop at the intersection.
Knowing the item was on Monday’s agenda, DeKalb County Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parker spent nearly 20 minutes at the intersection Monday morning to monitor traffic. He said while sitting at the intersection, several cars didn’t come to a complete stop at the intersection as they traveled east and west on C.R. 68.
In looking at crash data, Parker said the majority of the crashes at the intersection are caused because of motorists’ failure to yield. The last crash at the intersection was April 2. It was listed on the crash report as a failure to yield.
Parker said the crash rate at the intersection is similar to other highly traveled intersections in the county. North-south traffic on C.R. 327 does not have to stop at the intersection. He said signage on the east and west sides have been improved over the years in an attempt to warn drivers earlier.
Parker said he believes additional enforcement in the area would go a long way to making a point to motorists because many of them are slowing down, but not coming to a complete stop.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson agreed with Parker that the best way to move forward would be some additional law enforcement presence in the area.
Parker went on to say that if motorists come to a complete stop at the stop sign, the sight lines allow for proper visibility of traffic traveling north and south on C.R. 327.
Food contract approved
Michelle Fosnaugh, executive director of the DeKalb County Community Corrections, asked the board to consider entering into a contract — $780 a year — with HPS, a group purchasing organization.
Fosnaugh said she recently learned the contract had expired after the DeKalb County Jail switched food providers after hiring Tigg Canteen Services to provide food services at the jail. Community Corrections was part of the jail’s HPS contract before the switch in vendors.
Fosnaugh said the contract will pay for itself in the long run because of the cost savings that goes along with it.
Before approving the contract, Sanderson asked Fosnaugh if she considered hiring Tigg Canteen Services to also provide meals for those at Community Corrections. She said if they could enter into a combined contract with the jail, it could potentially be a cost savings to the county.
The commissioners moved forward with contract approval, asking Fosnaugh to look further into the Tigg Canteen Services and its costs.
