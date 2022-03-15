INDIANAPOLIS — Workit Health, a virtual substance use disorder treatment provider, expanded into Indiana March 7.
The B-corporation has opened an outpatient clinic in Indianapolis at 2160 W. 86th St., Suite 202.
The clinic now offers 100% virtual services to the entire state for substance use, mental health and other common co-occurring conditions like hepatitis C.
Residents of Indiana can connect with licensed clinicians and counselors via live chat and video through the Workit Health app and receive medication e-prescribed to their local pharmacy.
Workit Health said it uses a medicine-first, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. Only 30% of treatment centers nationwide offer medication, requiring many people to drive multiple hours each week to receive it. Clinical evidence supports that FDA-approved medication plays a critical role in recovery from substance use and co-occurring disorders, cutting overdose death rates from opioids in half, the corporation stated.
Workit Health said it prioritizes evidence-based practices that are proven to alleviate withdrawal symptoms, provide necessary emotional support and ultimately reduce the risk of relapse or overdose. Workit Health’s harm reduction model of personalized goal-setting has led to a higher rate of truthful self-reporting of use and ultimately allows members to be in control of their recovery process, the corporation said.
According to Workit Health, in DeKalb County alone, there were 14 opioid overdoses in 2020. On the state level, 2,316 Indiana residents died from a drug-related death in 2020.
“By focusing on each person as an individual, Workit Health allows members to dictate their end goal, whether that is complete abstinence or moderation,” said Robin McIntosh, Workit Health’s co-CEO. “We feel that personalizing addiction treatment through telemedicine is one of the most important pieces of the puzzle. It opens Workit Health’s services to all who need help, no matter where they fall on the addiction spectrum.”
McIntosh and co-CEO Lisa McLaughlin co-founded Workit Health in 2015.
“It is important to us that Workit Health meet members wherever they are in their recovery journey,” McLaughlin said.
“During Workit Health’s treatments, there is no shame or stigma if someone battling addiction relapses, and instead, helps intervene to re-set their personal path to recovery.”
