AUBURN — Charles Eckhart described the Eckhart Public Library as a building “not for any particular class or group, but for every citizen” in 1909.
That still holds true today.
Eckhart Public Library Executive Director Katie Mullins shared the library’s successes with the Auburn Common Council during her annual report to the council on Tuesday night. Mullins’ presentation was one of two items on a rather light agenda.
Mullins’ presentation coincided with the presentation of the library’s — $1,644,453 — 2023 budget. The majority of that cost 75% goes to personal services, while 12% is services and charges, 10% capital outlay and 3% supplies.
She kicked off her presentation by sharing the success of a new event for the library as the Friends of the Library took over hosting Strawberries in the Park in July. This past year’s event raised over $8,000, which will be used by the Friends of the Library for new books in the children’s library and teen library. The Friends of Eckhart Public Library took over hosting the event from the Auburn Garden Club, which disbanded.
“We had a fantastic event all in all,” she said.
Mullins said the library’s mission continues to evolve as it continually retools itself to provide resources for a wide variety of individuals. The library is more than books, she explained. It encompasses a wide variety of services.
“We really like being a resource for the community,” she said. “We take pride in that.”
Over the past year, 140,434 items were circulated into the community. As a member of the state’s Evergreen Library program, the Eckhart Public Library ranks 15th in the state for lending items through the program, which makes materials available to library patrons throughout the state. She also touted the library’s summer reading program, which saw 1,810 readers meet their goal.
Mullins said she is looking for both of those numbers to be higher in her 2022 report as more and more people are utilizing the library’s services.
In an effort to meet people where they are at, the library has implemented several programs over the years and offers online access to Flipster, hoopla, kanopy and Libby. The library also offers curbside pickup and delivery.
Mullins said the library should have a third option by the end of the year as it is looking at installing lockers, allowing patrons to pick up their items when the library is closed. She said each locker will have a changeable access code. Once items are picked up the code will be changed for the next patron.
She also said the library has expanded its memory and caregiving resources with grant dollars from the DeKalb County Community Foundation.
The library also offers meeting space for businesses, groups and individuals. Those spaces were utilized by 3,068 people in 2021. Mullins looks for that number to also grow in 2022.
The library celebrated one milestone as the William Willennar Genealogy Center celebrated 20 years in June. It is getting ready to celebrate a second today with a short program honoring retiring executive director Janelle Graber who has been with the library for 30 years. The program will be at 6 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the library. Graber will officially retire at the end of September.
The only action item was the approval on second reading of an ordinance to rezone the second phase of Bridgewater North to Residential-2. The zoning change aligns the lots with those in Phase 1. The change in zoning affects all but two lots, which will remain zoned Residential-1 for the time being. The owners of those two lots didn’t sign on to the petition for the zoning change.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety however has started the process to rezone those two lots to keep uniformity within the subdivision.
