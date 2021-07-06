AUBURN — The Mason Dixon Line band will rock downtown Auburn between 4th and 5th streets during the Red, White & Brew family friendly event.
The 4th annual event, from 5:30-10:30 p.m. July 10, is a fundraiser for the Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team (ERT). The team is made up of 10 members of the Auburn Police Department that act as a SWAT team, providing assistance in DeKalb County and neighboring counties.
The event is being organized by Dave Clark of Northeastern Group Realty, the Auburn Brewing Company, Bryan Graham the Mortgage Man and American Legion Post 97.
Clark, who was a firefighter with the Auburn Fire Department for 10 years, said he started the benefit as a way to give back to the community.
According to Clark, the team handles difficult criminal situations, high-risk situations such as terrorism, hostage situations and pursuit of dangerous criminals.
This year, the event will be family-friendly with the band playing on a mobile stage on Main Street. Along with the live entertainment from Mason Dixon Line, there will be food trucks and a specialty truck serving ice cream for children.
American Legion Post 97 is hosting the raffle on site. Clark has accumulated 10 specialty items to auction off including a six-day, seven-night Florida getaway and a chance to be an Emergency Response Team member for the day. The winning bidder of the ERT experience will spend the day with members training.
“We are hoping for a better turnout if people can bring their children,” Clark said.
The 2020 event, which was held the Saturday before COVID-19 shut everything down in Northeast Indiana, raised $2,500 for ERT.
With a red, white and blue theme, there will also be a patriotic outfit contest. First prize is a $100 Amazon gift card, second a $50 Auburn Brewing Company gift card and third a $25 Auburn Brewing Company gift card.
The American Legion will also be hosting a 50/50 raffle.
Food trucks will be on site from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Mason Dixon Line will perform from 7-10:30 p.m. Those wishing to enter the Auburn Brewing Company building and patio must be 21 or older.
Other auction items include:
• A YETI Hopper Backflip 24 backpack cooler;
• Golf package including tees, balls, driver covers, beer sleeve and a $200 gift certificate to the Garrett Country Club;
• (2) Fort Wayne Komets 2021-2022 season tickets;
• Outdoor gas fire pit;
• Flat screen television;
• House warming basket;
• Sports pod and cooler combo, and
• Jim Beam whiskey barrel lid engraved with 2nd Amendment and Thin Blue Line.
