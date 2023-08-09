INDIANAPOLIS — Three northeast Indiana hospitals are among 14 receiving the top ranking from the federal government, which saw an increase in the number of Indiana hospitals this year.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updated its rankings of the nation’s hospitals. The agency uses hospital data to generate the rating system on a one-star to five-star basis.
Ratings are based on mortality data, safety measures, re-admissions, patient experience and timely and effective care. Among the 46 data points used include death rates from heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia and “serious treatable complications” post-surgery; infections from colon surgeries; complications after hip or knee replacements; the ratio of unplanned hospital visits after an outpatient surgical procedure, patient data on how quickly they received help and how well they understood their care upon discharge, COVID-19 vaccination rates among providers and percentage of patients who left the emergency room before being seen by a provider.
Department of Defense and Veterans Health Administration hospitals are also included in the review.
CMS gave 14 Indiana hospitals five stars this year, up from a dozen last year.
According to Becker’s Hospital Review, the facilities earning the top marks this year included Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola and Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
The others are Hendricks Regional Health in Danville, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Indianapolis VA Medical Center, Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Logansport Memorial Hospital Logansport, The Women’s Hospital in Newburgh, St. Vincent Heart Center Carmel, Indiana University Health North Hospital Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Greene County General Hospital in Linton and Putnam County Hospital Greencastle.
Ascension St. Vincent, IU Health North, St. Vincent Heart Center, Schneck Medical and The Women’s Hospital also earned five stars in 2022.
The number of hospitals earning the top ranking went up nationally as well. Of 4,654 hospitals, 483, or 10.4%, earned a five-star rating. CMS gave 429 facilities five stars last year.
Indiana was also one of 13 states without a one-star hospital. According to CMS, 250 received that ranking this year, an increase of 58 from last year.
Last year, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Dyer were the state’s only one-star hospitals.
