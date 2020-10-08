AUBURN — Rep. Ben Smaltz says voters should re-elect him to the state Legislature, “Because I care. Because I work hard. Because I believe it’s my job to listen … and try to translate that into the voice of the district.”
Smaltz, 50, a Republican from Auburn, has served eight years in the Indiana House of Representatives and is running for re-election to another two-year term.
He represents House District 52, including all of DeKalb County, plus the Hamilton area in Steuben County and Huntertown area of Allen County.
His re-election campaign is a rematch of the 2018 he won over Democrat Martha “Marty” Lemert of Huntertown.
Smaltz is president of Taylor Rental, his family’s business in Auburn. Before his election to the House of Representatives, he served 10 years on the DeKalb County Council.
Smaltz takes pride in laws he has sponsored to combat illegal drugs in Indiana. His bill to fight methamphetamine restricted access to pseudoephedrine — a key ingredient — without inconveniencing legitimate users of the medication, he said.
“It sure feels good not to read about kids coming out of meth labs,” he said. According to Indiana State Police reports, the number of Hoosier children found in homes with meth labs dropped from 458 in 2013 to only six last year.
In the 2018 session of the Legislature, Smaltz sponsored a law that works to prevent opioid abusers from “doctor shopping” to obtain multiple prescriptions.
Also in 2018, Smaltz led the passage of a law permitting carry-out sales of alcohol on Sundays. He does not believe any more alcohol is being sold overall.
Looking ahead, he wants to revise rules that allow someone to hold an alcohol permit without using it, in order to prevent competition, and end the practice of obtaining permits only to resell them at a profit.
In 2019, Smaltz led an effort to eliminate a fee for a five-year permit to carry a handgun.
If he is reelected, Smaltz aims to work on law to cap the amount a private property assessment could be increased when the property’s use and ownership have not changed hands. The limit would be near the rate of inflation.
A land sale above fair value can artificially raise the assessment for neighboring properties, and “That’s not right,” he said. He has seen cases of doubling or even quadrupling of assessed value.
The new law would “protect people from being taxed out of their houses, taxed out of their businesses,” he said.
Smaltz also intends to work for a law to deal with assaulting police officers or first responders and blocking means of transportation during protests. In Florida, he said, a person who assaults an officer cannot be released on bond without a court hearing.
As for crimes committed during protests, “If you’re coming from out of state, it should be an enhancer” to sentencing if convicted, he said.
Any city that declines help from the state in maintaining order should be open to lawsuits by owners of damaged property, he said.
Smaltz is ready to fund an increase in the number of Indiana State Police officers, who have jurisdiction to respond to emergencies without a city requesting help.
The Indiana State Police force was stretched thin during this spring’s protests, he said.
“Clearly, we need to have more state police on the ground,” Smaltz said.
He also supports funding for expanding police training facilities, which would speed up training of officers, as well as body cameras and car cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.