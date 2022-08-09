AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Works affirmed an order from the city’s Building, Planning and Development Department to demolish the Tri-State Memorials building at 300 E. 7th St.
Board members Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee heard testimony during a 45-minute special meeting Tuesday.
In response to an earlier question from Horrom if the building could be saved at any cost, City Attorney Erik Weber responded, “I imagine any building can be saved at any cost. If the city or another owner wants to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars, sure, something like that might be an option.
“The city doesn’t own the building, nor will the city own the building after today, no matter what’s decided,” he said. “The city won’t own the property. The city’s not the title holder.
“This building is a danger to the public,” Weber continued. “Heaven forbid what would happen if the building collapsed with occupants inside of it, or individuals parked in the parking lot next door, or people walking down the sidewalk. Heaven forbid what might happen.
“The City of Auburn’s first and foremost obligation is to follow the ordinances and enforce the ordinances to protect the public.”
Weber referred to a May 20, 2022 inspection report by Bowers Engineering Services that identified “significant defects related to what could either be a partial or full collapse.”
The inspection also identified the building is supported by the outer walls, not internal beams. “If the back wall goes — which it will eventually — then you’ve lost one of the supporting walls, and as BES describes, there is an imminent threat that you may have a partial collapse, including the second floor, or a full collapse of the building.”
While building owner Jeff Foulks was present, he did not speak. Two others spoke up, questioning the need for the demolition and urged the city to show compassion for a tenant of a second-floor apartment who has been displaced since that inspection.
“Was the owner given the opportunity to make any necessary repairs or was it automatically taken to suggest strongly that it be torn down?” rural Auburn resident Rose Moore asked.
Mayor Mike Ley said the initial complaint about the condition of the building was received in April. “Whatever the options were to the owner, and working with any type of insurance company or any type of other parties that may have an interest, there has been a gap of time that has elapsed, allowing for that to take place.
“Unfortunately, nothing happened with that. We have come to an agreement with a stipulation of how to come to the conclusion of this matter.”
“So Auburn really didn’t show any attempts to help in that matter, like giving them resources or options they could do? You pretty much left it to the owner themselves because you weren’t really interested in preserving the building yourself?” Moore asked.
“We secured the site was the extent of what Auburn did,” the mayor responded. “It’s not a city-owned building. It’s totally a private matter that became a public matter because of the condition.”
“I just think Auburn is a city of history, and too often, their first inclination is to tear something down,” Moore said. “It’s kind of sad being that we’re supposed to be a city of history and preservation.
“A couple of months is no time at all for the extent of something they need to look into.”
Later, nearby business owner Denise Brower stepped up.
“You closed the building down, knowing there was a tenant and the city couldn’t find a way to provide for her in some temporary fashion?” she asked. “This is a good city. This is a very kind city. Someone needs to help the situation — I don’t know who it is — but I would expect someone to rise to the occasion.”
Former building tenant Judy Thompson, fighting back tears, expressed frustration that she wasn’t allowed to retrieve her belongings from the building before being asked to leave.
Later, Ley expressed hope — but no guarantees — that the building might be temporarily shored up enough for a few minutes or hours.
“We will do our best, in every attempt, during the demolition process, if that’s what is decided, we will work with the contractor … that will perhaps allow short-term entry for recovery of some items.
“That’s not a promise or a commitment. It is a promise to see if that can be done,” Ley said. “I am personally sympathetic and sorry about the situation. We can just attempt to have the best outcome we can.”
Later, Thompson said, “I vote and I’ll never forget this for the rest of my life.”
BPD administrator Kellie Knauer and city building inspector Tim Reuille reviewed photos taken and current conditions of the structure.
Knauer said the office received a complaint about the condition of the building in April. BES conducted an inspection in May. No improvements have been made to the building since that time, and Knauer said, “It continues to dilapidate.”
“Every time we went back, there were more bricks on the ground,” Reuille said. He conducted a walk through the building Friday, noting “There’s a lot of gaps, a lot of cracking going on.”
With the affirmation by the Board of Works, Weber said the BPD will file a lien to have the building demolished on an expedited, emergency process.
