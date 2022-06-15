WATERLOO — Summer is here and the mosquitos are out in full force.
In an effort to curtail the summer time nuisance, the Waterloo Town Council approved funding Tuesday night to spray for the insects. The council approved a contract with Carper Farm Supply, who will spray within the town on several locations throughout the summer.
The council signed a two-year contract for 12 applications at a cost of $318.75 for each application.
Town Manager Pam Howard said she contacted two other companies who both refused to submit a bid. The one company doesn’t specialize in spraying for municipalities and the other couldn’t do it for under $10,000.
That decision was one of the only items that was settled during Tuesday night’s meeting as there were several items on the agenda that got tabled for a month. The meeting began with two public hearings that sailed through the council with no objections.
The first was the approval to rezone three residential lots along C.R. 31.
Howard said when the town’s extra-territorial district was established around 2012, the properties at 3041, 3039 and 3007 C.R. 31 were improperly zoned. They were zoned heavy industrial instead of suburban residential. With a quick vote, the issue was addressed and changed. The three lots will now be zoned suburban residential.
The council also approved the change in zoning for the Henderson Construction location on the east side of Waterloo along U.S. 6. The property zoned general business was changed to light industrial to make way for the construction of the DeKalb County Highway Department.
During the meeting, Marshal Jay Oberholtzer presented the board with a request to purchase new Motorola radios for his department. He said the current radios his department utilizes on a daily basis are seven to eight years old.
Oberholtzer explained to the board that he only submitted one quote because he believes in the quality of the Motorola radios. He said despite their higher price, they are worth it.
“You pay a lot more for the Motorolas but they hold up,” he said. “The one I have has never been in for repair. It has held up like a rock.”
Despite the testimony for Oberholtzer, town board President Jess Jessup said he wasn’t comfortable approving the purchase until another quote could be provided.
Oberholtzer’s quote was for 18 handheld units and six in-car radios at a cost of $106,917.30. The Waterloo Marshal’s office currently has seven full-time officers and seven reserves with the authorization to have up to 10 reserves.
The issue will be discussed again during the July 12 meeting.
The board also tabled a decision on purchasing a new video surveillance system and digital key locking system for the Waterloo/Grant Township Fire Department. The decision was tabled because both quotes presented were out of date, leaving the board to question the validity of the quote.
In an effort to fix a sewer issue along North Wayne Street, the board approved a contract with Insituform to place a lining around the sewer line on the north side of town at a cost of $51,650.
Howard said the lining is needed to help alleviate an issue of tree roots growing through the line, clogging the system.
“This is very important to our north side residents as it (the roots) will eventually break the line and we will have to replace it,” Howard said.
The lining has a 50-60 year lifespan.
The final piece of businesses was the approval of a $.31 pay raise for the town’s billing clerk. After completing her year of service, the clerk will now make a wage of $17 an hour.
