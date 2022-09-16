AUBURN — DeKalb County Special Olympian Ashlyn Heller will serve as grand marshal of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Grand Finale Parade on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Heller, of Auburn, returned from the USA Special Olympic Games in Orlando, Florida in June, having won three medals — a gold in the 100-meter run, silver in the 4x100 relay and bronze in the javelin.
She competed for Team Indiana in the track and field competition, having been selected for the team of six males and six females based on her performance in the 2021 Indiana Special Olympic Games.
Her teammate at the USA Special Olympics, Romano Ritenour, also brought home a gold medal, along with two bronze medals. He was invited to accompany Heller during the parade, but is unable to attend due to a prior commitment, Heller’s mother, Robin, explained.
Special Olympics offers year-round sports training and competition for individuals with intellectual and learning disabilities. Heller, 33, has participated in Special Olympics since 2010. She said Special Olympics is inclusive and gives individuals with special needs the opportunity to participate in sports competitively.
In addition to track and field, Heller participates in basketball, swimming, soccer, flag football and bowling, she said. Any time a new sport was added to DeKalb County’s offerings, Heller was ready to participate, she said.
She was the only female on the Team Indiana basketball team and competed in the traditional men’s division at the USA Games in Seattle in 2018. The team won the championship.
Heller’s performance in the 100-meter run in Orlando was a personal best, finishing in a time of 17 seconds, she said.
Competing in the javelin event was a first for Heller. Typically, she competes in the softball throw at Indiana events, but that event is not offered at the USA Special Olympics.
Heller’s mother noted the weather in Florida presented its challenges with a heat index of more than 100 degrees each day of competition.
Heller’s father, Kevin, passed away in January and had served as one of her track coaches in 2021. She wears a locket containing some of his ashes, as she did while competing in Orlando. Prior to competing, she held the locket and asked her father for guidance, she said.
Special Olympics DeKalb County coordinator Connie Allen described Heller as a great role model and someone who always is kind and helps her teammates.
“She always shows up. She rarely misses,” Allen said.
“She does her best always … She’s a delight to have around.”
Robin Heller credited her daughter for the discipline she showed in training for the USA Special Olympics.
“It was all her, and she knew she had to put in the work,” she said.
“Special Olympics is my family. I’m blessed to have great friends to hang out with,” Heller said.
She is excited to be serving as this year’s fair parade grand marshal.
“I loved that idea,” she said when she was invited to perform the role.
“I’d be honored to do that.”
