GARRETT — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 1892 in Garrett recently learned three Auburn youth won state contests for music and art. Ages were based as of March 31. All qualifying schools in DeKalb County were invited to participate.
In the National Anthem Singing Contest, “Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue!,” Penelope Reasner, 8, the daughter of Adam and Sarah Reasner of Auburn, won first place at state for youth ages 6-16 years. Then a second-grader at J.R. Watson School in Auburn, she submitted her entry through Garrett VFW Post 1892 in Garrett.
Reasner went on to win the 4th District NE Indiana competition and then advanced to first place Blue Ribbon for State of Indiana. Her entry has gone forward to National Division in one of 10 divisions, the last stop before going to National where 10 entries will compete for the national award in August.
In the art competition, Cooper Eads, 12, a student at DeKalb Middle School won third place in the state for the “Illustrating America” art contest. He is the son of Bart and Nancy Eads of Auburn.
Harmony Bonse, 13, the daughter of Michael Bonse of Waterloo also participated in the art contest. At the time, she was an eighth-grader at DeKalb Middle School.
All three were presented Certificates of Merit from the VFW Auxiliary Department of Indiana. Eads and Reasner were also presented cash awards for their efforts.
