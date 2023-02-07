Trine Bridge Club hosts local groups

ANGOLA — Trine University’s Bridge Club hosted members from local bridge clubs in Angola and Auburn for a special game in the Digital Classroom of the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Members of the 101 Lakes Bridge Club and DeKalb Bridge Club joined the Trine club for rounds of duplicate bridge. DeKalb Bridge Club manager Ed Kelley had reached out to Chet Pinkham, retired Trine faculty member and bridge club advisor, to give players who weren’t able to join his club’s Thursday afternoon game another opportunity to play.
Trine students participating in the event were: Isaac Braun, a chemical engineering major from Portland; Keely Brooks, a chemical engineering major from Van Buren, Ohio; Ryan Hoak, a civil engineering major from Warsaw; Alex Kratzer, a mechanical engineering major from Elkhart; Ethan Merkle, a computer science and information technology major from Muncie; Cameron Orr, a master of business administration student from Angola; Treyton Sederstrom, an actuarial science major from Cedar Lake; and Christopher Shively, an accounting major from Churubusco. Brooke Hardy, who completed her master of business administration at Trine in December, also played.
“I really enjoyed Saturday and thought that it gave me some really good experience with playing people I don’t know, and just having to go with what I think is right because I can’t ask any more,” Shively said. “There are also a lot more instances where I had to try and get more tricks or go down one, which makes good learning points.”
Trine’s first intercollegiate online tournament this year will be Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 8:30 p.m. Orr, Sedestrom, Merkle and Shively will compete in that event.
The club plans to send two teams to the national tournament in Chicago in July.
