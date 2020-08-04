GARRETT — Garrett High School senior Sarah Cooper won the title of Miss Garrett 2020 Saturday in a field of 12 contestants in a pageant that concluded shortly before midnight in the newly renovated Performing Arts Center.
Miss Garrett 2019 Payton Warfield placed the crown on Cooper’s head before Cooper waved to the audience during her first walk across the stage as the 59th Miss Garrett.
Cooper was presented a sash, trophy, bouquet of flowers and gifts from many local businesses and organizations as the pageant winner.
Cooper is the daughter of Fritz and Mary Cooper. She is active on the Garrett High School girls golf team and student council, DeKalb’s VOICE youth philanthropy organization and student publications.
She enjoys reading, traveling to the lake and spending time with her family. Her future plans are to attend Purdue University to study English.
She wore a midnight-blue gown with lace and beaded bodice for evening wear competition. Cooper performed a piano solo to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” for the talent competition.
She was sponsored by the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary.
Sadie Best was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of Brian and Tami Best. She performed an original monologue, “Sisters Are Your Best Friends,” for her talent.
Best selected a shimmery, champagne-colored gown for the evening wear portion of the program. She was presented a trophy and sash by last year’s first runner-up, Kennedy Sattison.
Best is active in basketball, volleyball, track, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Sources of Strength and Key Club. She enjoys water sports, knitting and community service. Her future goal is attend college to study secondary education. She was sponsored by Tri Kappa Sorority.
Caption awards
Caption awards were presented in the shorts, evening gown and talent competitions.
Kathleen Suelzer won the talent award title for her vocal performance of “Make You Feel My Love.” She is the daughter of Brianne Haiflich and Anthony Suelzer.
She is a member of the Garrett High School marching band and show choir and Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, and she volunteers for Erin’s House, among other activities.
She wore a leaf-green, single-shoulder gown for the evening gown competition. Suelzer plans to attend Indiana University to study marketing and international business. She was sponsored by Tireville.
Jadah Shroads, who won the talent award last year, presented her with the award.
Zoey Martin won the evening gown award wearing an embroidered, gold-and-black, halter-top sheath gown.
She is the daughter of Anne Isham and Scott Martin and was sponsored by Hixson Sand & Gravel.
She sang and played the guitar to “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen for her talent.
Martin is active in cheer, track and Sources of Strength at Garrett High School. Her future plans are to go to college to study psychology.
Madison VanDerbosch, last year’s evening gown winner, presented the award.
Ella Baver was named winner in the shorts category. She is the daughter of Victor and Elizabeth Baver. She was sponsored by MJS Apparel.
She sang “There’s Worse Things I Can Do” by Stockard Channing from the “Grease” movie soundtrack for her talent.
Baver wore a shimmery red sheath gown for the evening gown competition. She is active in soccer, show choir and track at Garrett High School. Her future plans are to go to college and study geology and photojournalism.
Grace Weller was presented the Precious Moments award for her enthusiasm, support and congeniality with the pageant and fellow contestants. She is the daughter of Jamie and Sheena Weller and recited an original poem for her talent. Weller selected an iridescent, off-shoulder gown for the formal wear competition.
She is active in Garrett High School’s show choir, theater, academic arts and research team. Her future plans are to study engineering at Purdue University.
She was sponsored by Garrett State Bank.
Chloe Rayle won the People’s Choice Award, determined by the audience at a penny-per-vote. She is the daughter of Chad and Tricia Rayle. For her talent, she danced to “River,” and she wore a red sheath gown for the evening wear portion of the pageant. She is active in cross country, volunteering and mentoring at Garrett High School. Her future plans are to earn a college degree and have a family.
She was sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home.
Also competing were seniors:
• Logan Hedges, sponsored by the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary. She is the daughter of Luke and Rachel Hedges. She recited an original, spoken-word poem, “I’m Not Finished Yet” for her talent;
• Madison Holbrook was sponsored by the Psi Iota Xi Sorority. Her parents are Michelle Woods and Douglas Holbrook. She sang “Hero” for her talent;
• Bella Hug was sponsored by the Garrett Rotary Club. Her parents are Dave and Terri Hug. She sang “Too Young” for her talent.
• Claudea Lee was sponsored by the Garrett American Legion. Her parents are Gary and Tina Lee and Josh Norris. She performed an acro-dance to “Trying My Best” for her talent.
• Abbi Sexton was sponsored by the Hullinger and Carunchia families. She is the daughter of Chad Sexton and Aileen Huard. She demonstrated dog agility for her talent with her Bulldog mix, Thor.
‘Rockstar’ is theme.
“Rockstar” was the theme for the evening, with the stage decorated with columns of towered speakers, inflatable guitars and brightly colored stars and photos of the contestants.
The program opened with a dance number to Robert Palmer’s “Simply Irresistible,” with the contestants wearing black flare-legged pants with gold chain pattern and gold T-shirts.
For the shorts competition, the girls wore white shorts and black T-shirts, with red tie belts. They danced to Tina Turner’s “What You Get is What You See.”
The contestants joined to sing “Blessed” before the pageant results were announced.
A panel of three judges scored the contestants on talent, evening gown and fitness. A personal interview earlier in the day comprised 35% of the overall scoring. The talent portion of the pageant scores another 35%, with the shorts and evening gown competitions comprising 15% each.
Pageant judges were Michelle Love Shiriaev of Churubusco, Rachel Jones Klein of Fort Wayne and Elaine Lengacher of Leo.
Contestants wore protective masks most of the evening and were shielded by a Plexiglas screen during interview portions of the completion. Organizers followed social distancing guidelines from the DeKalb County Health Department and the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District. A maximum of 200 people were allowed at the event, including contestants, judges, pageant officials and ticket holders. Audience members wore face coverings and were seated in family groupings of a maximum of 15 people. The event was live-streamed for those unable to attend.
Mark Claxton returned as emcee this year, keeping the audience entertained with ‘80s rock ‘n roll trivia and playing guitar, teaming up with drummer Matt West to perform a medley of hard rock favorites.
The evening was filled with several special performances, including dance numbers by Miss Garrett 2019 Payton Warfield, Miss Garrett 2019 first-runner-up Kennedy Sattison, 2019 talent award winner Jadah Shroads, Miss Garrett Junior Adrianne LeQuia, Miss Three Rivers Festival Outstanding Teen Katelyn Joseph, Bryson Hickman and Joely Stupek, and a vocal number by Miss Spirit of Indiana Outstanding Teen Sophia Ruble.
Pam Hampshire directed the pageant. Stage manager Carmen Ruble was assisted by Michelle Shroads, Michelle King, Dacoda Birt, Libbey Detcher, Grace Shoudel and Sophia Ruble. Danielle Minnich and Hampshire designed the sets, Shroads also designed the opening number outfits and was in charge of contestant and Miss Garrett flowers. Janelle Kennedy was the choreographer.
Jessica Christian Photography was the official pageant photographer. Kelly Gomes ran lights and sound, and Josh Blessinger served as videographer. Special assistants included Randy Hampshire, Gayle Houser, Donna Furthmiller, Jack Houser, Eugene Schlotterback and Jeff Minnich.
Special thanks were expressed to Garrett- Keyser-Butler School Corp. for the use of the facility. The pageant organizers also thanked sponsors and contributors including contestant parents, Mary Mix, Northside Body Shop owners Trent and Tascha Zolman, Erin Dove, Judy Dove, Garrett State Bank, Adventure Homes, JY Print & Design Inc., Mayor Todd Fiandt and City Hall, Jerry Shroads and Three Rivers Credit Union.
