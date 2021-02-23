Today
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. Sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
Thursday
6 p.m. — Flower seed bombs and upcycling plastic bags program, presented by DeKalb County Extension Homemakers, DeKalb County Office Building basement, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn. Free. Register by Tuesday, Feb. 23, by calling Joan Hursh at 925-0617. Class limited to 15 people.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Local legislators will meet with constituents in the DeKalb High School auditorium at 3424 C.R. 427, Waterloo. State Sens. Susan Glick, R-LaGrange, and Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, along with Landon Porter representing Congressman Jim Banks, will share updates. Admission is free and open to the public. People attending should enter door No. 25. Masks will be required, and all seating will be socially distanced. Baron Television will broadcast the event on Auburn Essential Services’ Your Community Network.
Friday, Feb. 26
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Tuesday, March 9
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
Saturday, March 13
4-7 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day meal of corned beef and cabbage, for freewill donations; Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
Tuesday, March 23
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
