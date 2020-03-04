GARRETT — Garrett Middle School student Jude Hoeffel will represent DeKalb County at the 66th annual Journal Gazette Regional Spelling Bee presented by STAR Financial Bank on Saturday at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Rhinehart Music Center.
Hoeffel, 13, an eighth-grade student, is one of 15 county spelling bee champions from northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio who will compete at the event. Spelling will begin at 10 a.m. in the Rhinehart Recital Hall.
The winner of the regional spelling bee will go on to compete in the 93rd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May. The winner will also receive a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, The Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, and a one-year subscription to Encyclopaedia Britannica Online Premium.
Other competitors in Saturday’s bee are: Vernon Hilty of Adams County; Achyut Ethiraj of Allen County; Jayden Litchfield of Defiance County, Ohio; Levi Bordeaux of Huntington County; Titiksha Gorhe of Kosciusko County; Noah Tropp of LaGrange County; Kellan Bay of Noble County; Sarah Wong of Paulding County, Ohio; Bryant Gowen of Steuben County; Brady Petrie of Van Wert County, Ohio; Joshua Steely of Wabash County; Corinne Isch of Wells County; Ava Rowe of Whitley County; and Daniella Cheeseman of Williams County, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.