AUBURN — Potential new sites for the DeKalb County Highway Department were discussed Monday by the DeKalb County Council and DeKalb County Commissioners.
During Monday’s council meeting, Commissioners’ President William Hartman reported the commissioners are looking at a property at C.R. 34 and C.R. 427 as a possible new location for the department.
DeKalb County Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parker said the department has outgrown its current facility on East Ensley Avenue, which also lies in a floodplain. Parker said he believes it is important to select a new location. The current site is 4-5 acres and there is no room to stockpile materials, the council heard.
“We’re on a ticking time bomb where we’re at,” Parker said. “Band-aiding is making things possible. It’s something we need to be concerned about.”
Parker said a site in the center of the county would be the best location for the department.
Hartman said the property being eyed by the commissioners is 15 acres and has an asking price of $210,000. The commissioners are in the process of seeking two appraisals, he said.
Parker said the property will have access to C.R. 427 and C.R. 34. Neighbors are pleased the department is considering locating there, he added.
An environmental study has given the property the all-clear, Parker added.
Council President Rick Ring agreed the department needs a new location, but said he would object to the site at C.R. 34 and C.R. 427. The property would be in the City of Auburn’s zoning jurisdiction and Auburn’s approval for the department to locate at the site should be obtained before any purchase, Ring added.
Ring also questioned locating the department near a major entry into Auburn.
“It’s an inappropriate location,” Ring said, adding that the land should be used for residential purposes.
Parker said the land already is zoned for commercial use and has water, sewer and natural gas services and a storm drain.
“I don’t think it’s going to be an eyesore,” Parker said of locating the department at the site.
“There’s ways of making this place compatible,” Hartman said.
Council member William VanWye said landscaping could be incorporated to address such concerns. He said he would have no objections so long as the county does not have to pay to address environmental problems at the site down the line.
“Environmental issues need to be taken seriously,” council member Bob Krafft agreed.
Hartman said the site has received a “clean bill of health” following an environmental study.
Ring also questioned whether the department needed a 15-acre site and asked whether the parcel could be split.
Hartman said there had been consideration of moving the highway department to the county farm, but there would be a “substantial cost,” associated with extending utilities out there, he added.
Hartman said he brought the matter to the council for informational purposes and no action was taken.
In other council business Monday:
• DeKalb County Extension Agent Elysia Rodgers reported the extension’s 4-H educator, Lynne Wahlstrom, has resigned to pursue her own business venture. Purdue Extension hopes to open up the position by May 1, Rodgers said. The extension’s annual meeting will take place March 31.
• Parker reported the Indiana Department of Transportation has agreed to contribute 80% of a $2.2 million project to widen and reconstruct a section of C.R. 56 between C.R. 327 and C.R. 17 that contains peat. Construction is expected to take place in 2024.
• DeKalb County Community Corrections Executive Director Kellie Knauer reported the new residential work release facility accepted its first participant Feb. 4 and currently has eight participants — seven men and one woman.
Original plans called for the center to be staffed on three eight-hour shifts. However, that now has changed to two 12-hour shifts, which allows staff members to receive a full weekend off every other weekend, she added. The center did not need to add any more personnel to accommodate the switch, she said.
• Ring said he had been asked by members of the public where the county stands in regards to a proposed roundabout at the intersection of C.R. 427 and C.R. 11-A south of Auburn.
Heron Development wants to build the roundabout, which would serve as an entrance to its new Heron Lake housing development immediately east of the intersection. The DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission has pledged $225,000 toward construction of the roundabout. Heron Development has promised to pay the remainder of the total cost, which it estimates at a roughly equal amount.
Commissioners’ attorney Jim McCanna said the project is not yet “officially dead” but has not moved forward.
McCanna said he believes the Redevelopment Commission is now of a mind to give Heron Lake until the end of the year, or withdraw the offer.
“They shouldn’t have that amount of money hanging out there for whenever they get around to doing it,” McCanna added.
• The council voted to appoint Dawn Mason to the Butler Economic Development Board and recommended that the commissioners appoint Ron Walter to the DeKalb County Economic Development Board.
