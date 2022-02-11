AUBURN — The legal battle between Mayor Mike Ley and the Auburn Common Council continues after a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction hearing scheduled for Friday morning was postponed.
Ley filed suit on Feb. 2, alleging the ordinance creating a utility service board in Auburn violated Indiana law. The ordinance creating the board was passed by the Common Council on Feb. 1 in a veto override vote by the council.
The hearing was postponed late Thursday afternoon after Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee and legal counsel for both sides met by phone Thursday. In postponing the hearing until 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Steuben Superior Court, a “joint stipulation of parties in advance of preliminary injunction hearing” was filed.
Judge Fee was appointed as a special judge in the case on Feb. 9.
The joint stipulation states the utility service board will not meet to take any action until a ruling is made by Judge Fee. It also stipulates that the utility service board and the person appointed interim superintendent will not hire or terminate any employees or department heads of Auburn Electric or Auburn Essential Services. The board will not take any action or expend any funds under any contracts it has voted to enter into and the mayor will not hire or terminate any employees or department heads of Auburn Electric and AES.
The ruling came after the utility service board met on Monday, Feb. 7 in its organizational meeting. During that meeting, the board — which includes all seven Common Council members — voted on its officers and established an interim superintendent for Auburn Electric and AES.
Kevin Webb was appointed board chair, Matthew Kruse was appointed vice chair and Natalie DeWitt was appointed secretary. The board voted unanimously 6-0 to appoint Rob Higgins as interim superintendent — Councilman Mike Walter didn’t cast a vote as he arrived at the meeting after the vote had taken place.
During the organizational meeting, the board heard updates from Higgins, Megan Hale of AES and John Kramer who works in the information technology department, which is part of AES.
The utility service board in its current form would have complete control of Auburn Electric and AES, taking away the mayor’s power to hire and fire employees of each department. It will also take away the mayor’s power to make decisions about the two utilities.
During the Feb. 1 Auburn Common Council meeting, Council President Kruse presented a new ordinance, which would also give the utility service board control over the water and water pollution control departments. The ordinance passed on first reading 6-1, with Walter casting a “no” vote. The council will hear the ordinance on second reading at its Feb. 15 meeting.
The utility service board scheduled its next meeting for Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers.
