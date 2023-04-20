AUBURN — The deadline for 2023 enrollment closes May 15.
If you have not heard of 4-H, it is one of the largest Youth Development organizations in the United States and can be found in all 92 of Indiana’s counties.
4-H provides youth in grades K-12 with a wide variety of ways to be involved in the program. The purpose of the 4-H program is to provide youth with hands-on learning experiences to help build life skills for the future.
Throughout the year, there are numerous ways youth can be involved through local 4-H clubs, after school programs, 4-H camps, workshops and programs that focus on unique topics.
In DeKalb County, 4-H youth can take part in summer Judging for 4-H projects they have completed (over 30 different projects!). In the fall, 4-H members can participate in the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair to exhibit livestock. Youth in grades 3-12 are able to join regular 4-H, and youth in grades K-2 are able to join Mini 4-H.
Check out the Purdue Extension DeKalb County 4-H Facebook page and DeKalb County Purdue Extension for more information regarding the program.
To enroll in 4-H, visit v2.4honline.com. There is a $25 fee per child to enroll (up to three children, $10 for each additional child).
For questions or more information, call the Purdue Extension DeKalb County office at 925-2562. Adult volunteers are also needed. To inquire about being an adult volunteer, contact the extension office.
Important 4-H dates for 2023
• May 15, 4-H online project/4-H registration deadline.
• June 7-9, Northeast Indiana 4-H Camp (grades 3-6).
• July 17-20, DeKalb County 4-H summer judging.
• Sept. 25-30, DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
