Kendallville men injured in motorcycle accident

GARRETT — A motorcycle operator and his passenger sustained injuries in a single-vehicle accident just before 6 p.m. Wednesday south of Garrett, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Brock Trowbridge, 22, of Kendallville, complained of left arm pain. Bryn Trowbridge, 18, also of Kendallville, suffered a head injury, police said. They were taken by EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment. They were not wearing helmets, police said.
According to a police report, Brock Trowbridge was operating a 1999 Harley-Davidson FLH series motorcycle east on C.R. 56 from the intersection of S.R. 327 when the cycle hit loose gravel.
Police said Brock Trowbridge lost control, causing Bryn Trowbridge to fall off the motorcycle. The motorcycle continued to skid across the ground, where Brock Trowbridge laid the motorcycle down on its passenger side.
The motorcycle sustained at least $1,000 damage.
County police were assisted by Garrett Police, the LaOtto Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
