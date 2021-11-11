AUBURN — The Auburn High School Class of 1965 reunion committee has presented a donation and memorial plaque to Eckhart Public Library.
At the 56th reunion of the Class of 1965, those attending voted to establish a permanent memorial for their 35 deceased members and to honor the entire class and teachers from Auburn High School. A cast aluminum memorial plaque, made by Foley Pattern, Inc. of Auburn, will be placed by the newly planted Tulip tree west of the fountain in the library park.
The tree is part of the native landscape project undertaken by the library in May — a project in which plants, trees, and bushes, all native to Indiana — were installed throughout the library grounds. This fall, plants are not being cut back so the critical overwintering habitat is preserved for native pollinators.
Educational programs and presentations will be scheduled to inform the community of the value of establishing habitats beneficial to birds, butterflies, insects, and people. Future plans include interactive signage to assist the public in identifying the vast diversity of the plants in the gardens. The designer of Eckhart Ecosystem was Sean Nolan, www.sanctuarynativelandscapes.com. The Auburn High School Class of 1965 is proud to support the project and the library’s initiative to create a living, learning environment.
