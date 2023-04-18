Horsemen hosting breakfast
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association will host its annual pancake and sausage breakfast and bake sale on Saturday from 7-11 a.m. at the Draft Animal Museum, 5873 C.R. 427. Freewill donations accepted.
All proceeds will benefit the Mackel Barn project. This project is a reconstruction of the historic Mackel Barn, which was moved from northern Allen County to the Horsemen’s Association farm south of Auburn. The project will create a new exhibit space and classroom area for the Draft Animal Museum. Groundbreaking is tentatively set for later this year.
