Today
SHIP Counseling, 10 a.m. to noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W. Van Vleek St.
“The Pied Piper,” 7:30 p.m. at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn. Excelsior Arts Academy & Youth Theater will present the comedy. Free admission and parking.
Saturday, July 13
DeKalb County Republicans, monthly “2nd Saturday Coffee & Donuts,” 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St. DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright will be the guest speaker. The topic will be vote centers for DeKalb County.
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on Van Vleek Street.
“The Pied Piper,” 6 p.m. at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn. Excelsior Arts Academy & Youth Theater will present the comedy. Free admission and parking.
Tuesday, July 15
DeKalb Central Listening Tour, 6 p.m., Waterloo Elementary School, 300 E. Douglas St., Waterloo.
Friday, July 19
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W. Van Vleek St.
Auburn Community Band Concert, 6:15 p.m., Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., with free ice cream, open to the public inside air-conditioned Fellowship Hall.
Saturday, July 20
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Sunday, July 21
Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., worship in the Biblical Garden, 10 a.m., as part of the church’s 175th anniversary celebrations. A picnic and old-fashioned games will follow. All are welcome.
Auburn Community Band Concert, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., 6 p.m.
Monday, July 22
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, July 23
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Thursday, July 25
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, noon, Butler’s old high school gym, 304 N. Ash St.
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Friday, July 26
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W. Van Vleek St.
