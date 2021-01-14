KOKOMO — Sidney Kaylynn Gerig of Auburn earned academic honors for the fall 2020 semester at Indiana University Kokomo.
A total of 763 full-time students earned chancellor's list or dean’s list honors. Chancellor's list students earned 4.0 grade-point averages, while dean’s list students earned a minimum 3.5 GPA on a scale of 4.0, while carrying at least 12 credit hours throughout the grading period. The university did not specify which list recognized Gerig.
