Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests March 31-April 2, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Raymond Morris, 40, of the 5300 block West, C.R. 500 South, Hudson, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. March 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear and driving while suspended with prior, both Class A misdemeanors.
Robert Lee, 59, of the 200 block of Marion Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. March 31 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Fidel Quintana, 49, of the 1400 block of Normandale Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:33 a.m. April 1 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Freed, 45, of the 190 block of Lane 272 Crooked Lake, Angola, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. April 2 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jackson Jordan, 24, of the 200 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. April 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Sean Sweeney, 27, of the 500 block of Norcrest Road, Angola, was arrested at 3:52 a.m. April 2 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Danny Montoya, 38, of the 100 block of West Willow Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. April 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
