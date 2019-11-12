FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power will use aerial drones to inspect transmission lines over Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties beginning as early as today and continuing through next week. Weather may impact the schedule, the utility company said.
The drone inspection of wires and poles is occurring over transmission lines in Fort Wayne and southwest Allen County, and from Butler to Hamilton. The inspections help I&M to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the area’s transmission system, a news release said.
The aerial drone will follow transmission lines for extended periods of time to capture high-resolution images of I&M equipment for assessment of structures and line conditions. A licensed operator pilots the drone, assisted by a camera operator/inspector on the ground. Inspection teams will follow FAA rules that require the pilot to maintain a line of sight to the drone at all times. The inspection team will travel along the rights-of-way to access the transmission lines.
