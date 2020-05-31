WATERLOO — Always be resilient. Always be respectful. Always be kind.
That was the challenge DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner issued to members of the graduating Class of 2020 during a pre-recorded virtual commencement ceremony released Sunday.
The school made alternative plans for graduation because a traditional indoor ceremony was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual ceremony could be viewed on social media and the district’s website
"As each of you embark on the next stage of your journey, I challenge you to be the following," Wagner said. "Always be resilient. Never let an obstacle stop you from accomplishing your task. You have proven that you possess this important characteristic, now more than ever.
"Always be respectful. Follow the Golden Rule. Treat others the way that you would like to be treated.
"And finally, always be kind. Mark Twain once said, 'Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see,'" Wagner told the class.
Wagner credited his high school football coach as the person who had taught him to be resilient.
"When posed with a problem or an adverse situation, as humans, we all have decisions to make. How will we chose to handle the situation? What will our mindset be? Will we give up or will we persevere? I believe that resiliency is one of the most important qualities in a successful life," Wagner said.
Wagner said the COVID-19 pandemic caused the school district to be thrown into "uncharted territory," including shifting to virtual school for the remainder of the graduates’ senior year.
"And this, this is where you shined. This abrupt disruption to our normal school day forced your class to find a way, to be resilient to finish your senior year. I applaud you for your willingness to fight through, to complete your classes in a positive manner," Wagner said.
"Even though we are all not in the same room together one last time, your resiliency will allow you to cherish your long-lasting friendships and memories that you have created over the past many years and continue to move forward in life," he told the class. "I am proud of each of you for all that you have accomplished this year. Best of luck on your future endeavors."
Class valedictorian Kaitlyn Smith commended her classmates for overcoming obstacles to be where they are today.
"Our time here at DeKalb High School has been full of twists, turns, tragedy and triumph," she said. "Our lives will be forever intertwined because of the stories we have, the friendships we've made and the communal loss we have all felt.
"This second semester of our senior year was meant to be one of the best semesters yet, filled with important rites of passage and an opportunity to reminisce on the way we have changed from our time here in the DeKalb school system. Unfortunately, we have to find unique ways to sum up our experience without seeing each other every day in person."
Smith said the class has learned to adapt and grow and that "going out into the world, we may be one of the most prepared classes to ever leave these halls."
"Hopefully we won’t be having our class reunions by Zoom, because if the last few months have taught us anything, they have taught us that there is no substitute for direct human contact," Smith said. "If we make it through this year, we can make it through anything."
Smith is the daughter of Thompson and Jama Smith. She will attend Emory University to study English and creative writing with the aspiration of a career in publishing or screenwriting.
Salutatorian Jade Michael said the class always has been unique.
"So of course, we had to graduate in the middle of a global pandemic!" she added.
"Even though this may seem like a difficult time for all of us, this is just one of the many challenges we will face in life. This is one of the many times in our lives we can choose to overcome whatever stands in our way," Michael said.
"No matter what your high school experience has been, whether you loved every minute of it or have been waiting for this ceremony anxiously for years, we did it. And through it all we have shared this common place."
Now, Michael said, members of the class "are all about to have a change in scenery," some starting careers, some going on to further their education and some who will serve their country.
"No matter what you are doing, or plan to do, appreciate the journey. Life is full of moments that will quickly pass you by if you don't make the most of them. So especially for today, close your eyes, take a minute, and breathe in this moment," she said.
"Make the best of every situation that is thrown your way. This is our time. Take what you've learned here, in this common place we all share, and be the difference you want to see. Dream big, reach far, and never let those fleeting moments go without breathing them in."
Michael is the daughter of Andrew and Cara Michael. She will attend Indiana University, where she will major in neuroscience and biology with the goal of becoming a neurologist.
Graduating senior Tabitha Butler-Ramer offered the welcome.
“I know these last few months have been anything but ordinary. We were stuck at home most of second semester and even missed out on our official senior skip day,” she said. Despite COVID's attempts to keep us from graduating today, we beat the odds."
Senior Allyson Stuckey shared thoughts on how the class has come together while experiencing successes as well as tragedies.
"The power of unity has never left this class. What broke us down brought us together, and these bonds can never be broken," she said.
Stuckey noted that perhaps most important lesson the class learned came the hard way.
"This lesson was to enjoy the moment that you're in, because you never know when it's going to be taken away from you," she added.
Alex Holwerda offered words of thanks to families, "who have had our backs since day one;" teachers and administrators for guidance and support; and fellow classmates for "countless memories."
Holwerda said the lives of members of the Class of 2020 were “Book-ended by 9-11 and the COVID-19 outbreak, giving us the opportunity to become stronger as a result."
The virtual ceremony included the reading of each graduate's name, along with pictures and videos of the graduates.
The ceremony concluded with Superintendent Steve Teders inviting the seniors to turn the tassels on their caps, indicating they had graduated.
On Sunday afternoon, the seniors were escorted in vehicles along a parade route from Auburn to the school, where a diploma walk took place on an outdoor stage.
