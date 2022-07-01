AUBURN — Instead of spending time maintaining the roads of DeKalb County, employees of the DeKalb County Highway Department are spending time picking up trash along the roadside.
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said the amount of trash being dumped along the roadways of DeKalb County is growing weekly.
“I don’t know what the answer is at this point,” Parker said.
Earlier this week, crews were sent to C.R. 57 and C.R. 72 to clean up a freezer full of meat that was dumped alongside the road. Parker believes the freezer was dumped after it quit working and the meat inside spoiled.
“We receive one or two calls a day reporting people dumping,” he said. “It is becoming burdensome to the workers here.”
Along with being a burden, it is also costing the county a significant amount of money in employees’ time and disposing of the garbage that is collected along the side of the road. The county is required to pay to dispose of all the trash collected.
The trash being dumped varies from junk boats, a complete deck and appliances to tires, beds, construction equipment, trash and more. Earlier this year, crews removed three dump truck loads of tires that were dumped on state line road.
Parker said he has somewhere around 300 tires at the highway department needing to be disposed of. The tires will have to be loaded into dump trucks and taken to the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District to be disposed of, costing the county money.
To help control the problem, Parker is asking residents to remain vigilant and report any illegal dumping to authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.