Hamilton announces
two June 19 meetings
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Town Council will hold two public meetings Monday, June 19.
The first meeting, to start at 6 p.m., will be for discussion of the street department barn.
The second meeting, to start at 6:30 p.m., will be budget discussion.
Both meetings will take place at the Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.