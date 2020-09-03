AUBURN — Rolling Stones tribute band Start Me Up, founded by Auburn resident Joey Ortega, will be featured in a new reality TV show next year.
The five-man band will compete in “Tribute Wars USA,” expected to start in the fall of 2021.
Viewers will choose winners from among 26 tribute bands that perform in the style of popular classic rock groups.
Start Me up will record a concert for its episode on March 10, 2021, at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Hollywood, Florida, Ortega said.
“The producers of the show … picked us for the show,” he said. “We did not know anything about the show, and we did not submit anything for consideration for the show. They contacted me and asked me if Start Me Up would do the show.”
In each of the first 13 episodes, two bands that emulate the same rock group will compete. Start Me Up will be matched against a band known as Satisfaction that also performs Rolling Stones songs.
The show also will match tribute bands for groups or rock stars including Guns & Roses, Aerosmith, Jimi Hendrix, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Electric Light Orchestra, Poison, Tom Petty, ZZ Top, Kiss, Cheap Trick and Heart.
Bands can win prizes based on how far they advance in the competition. The grand prize will be a residency at a well-known resort/casino, the show’s website says.
Ortega said he cannot reveal the name of the TV network that is expected to carry the programs.
Start Me Up also will play live concerts in the Indiana, Michigan and Ohio area as part of a tour to promote the show, Ortega said. It will be paired at those concerts with another Midwest band from the show’s lineup.
Ortega founded Start Me Up in 2009. The band has played all over the United States and North America, including a concert Sept. 29, 2017, at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair in Auburn. A highlight for Start Me Up was performing for a crowd reported at 100,000 fans on Sept. 27, 2014, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Ortega, originally from Saginaw, Michigan, was playing with his Joey O Band at Skip’s night club in Angola in 1996 when he met his future wife, Donna, of Auburn. He moved to Auburn a year later.
In an earlier newspaper interview, Ortega said Start Me Up focuses on what he sees as the Rolling Stones’ finest era, 1969-1975, when the band produced albums such as “Let it Bleed,” “Sticky Fingers” and “Exile on Main Street.”
