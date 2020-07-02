Officers arrest 19
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 19 people from June 25 to July 1, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Jerry Middleton, 27, of the 400 block of East C.R. 500N, Albion, was arrested June 25 at 4:36 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a Class C-misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Knapp, 28, of the 900 block of West Chestnut Street, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested June 25 at 11:43 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Damien Knapp, 28, of the 1100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested June 25 at 10:31 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nancy Bailey, 36, of the 4900 block of C.R. 71, Butler, was arrested June 26 at 1:44 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Seth Scher, 27, of the 1500 block of Ridge Road, Decatur, was arrested June 26 at 9:45 a.m. On a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of domestic battery a Class A misdemeanor; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine; invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Cole Hankins, 38, of the 800 block of Harbor Court, Rome City, was arrested June 26 at 1:54 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging violation of bond conditions on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony; burglary of a dwelling, a Level 4 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Jamie O’Dell, 52, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 850W, Hudson, was arrested June 26 at 5:26 p.m. by the Ashley Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Michael Campbell, 28, of the 800 block of East VanVleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested June 27 at midnight by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant failure to appear for charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A-misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Emanuel Ifon, 22, of the 2400 block of Sweet Cider Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested June 27 at 5:35 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Carl Zimmerman, 74, of the 4700 block of South C.R. 150 West, Pleasant Lake, was arrested June 28 at 1:22 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Shannell Fischer, 46, of the 5500 block of Bear Creek Pass, Auburn, was arrested June 28 at 7:42 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lori Leatherman, 52, of the 2100 block of North C.R. 225E, Albion, was arrested June 28 at 4:32 p.m by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kerstin Price, 19, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested June 29 at 5:36 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.
Scott Shultz, 50, of the 300 block South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested June 29 at 5:49 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of public intoxication.
Patterson Thomas, 45, of the 18400 block of Devall Road, Spencerville, was arrested June 30 at 2 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Robert Muller, 35, 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested June 30 at 8:37 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Katrina Dillow, 23, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested June 30 at 9:42 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Douglas Collins, 50, of the 2700 block of North Bracewell Street, Crestview, Florida, was arrested June 30 at 10:58 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to serve jail time for unlawful purchase of ephedrine or pseudoephedrine, a Class C misdemeanor.
Verlin Isaac, 42, of the 300 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested July 1 at 5:46 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
