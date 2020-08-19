AUBURN — Kruse Plaza of is partnering with students at the University of Saint Francis Art Department to create a mural that will depict Auburn’s rich history in automobiles and aeronautics.
The mural is designed to promote immersive education to the general public as well as students at the J. Kruse Education Center, a news release said.
John Kruse, managing director of Kruse Plaza, said he knew he wanted an interactive and creative way to teach guests of Kruse Plaza about the figures, cars and airplanes that are an integral part of Auburn’s past. His emphasis on real-world education led him to partner with USF art students Brooke Owens, Preston Owens, and Katie Slick and their faculty advisor, Tim Parsley, who teaches a mural and public art course at the university.
“Many people ask art students what they can do with an art degree after graduation,” Parsley said. “I’m always looking for opportunities to show my students that they have an incredible amount of paths they can take as artists. Kruse Plaza gave my students the opportunity to explore a real-world career track that’s fulfilling and creative.”
The massive mural takes up an entire wall in The Hangar section of Kruse Plaza and features historical figures and cars, as well as authentic 3-D elements.
The scene depicts E.L. Cord, Margaret Ringenberg, Otis Kline, Irvin Rieke, Louis Curdes, and Guy Fitzsimmons standing in front of, or flying over, the Auburn Hangar. A Stinson Junior, Vought Corsair, Cessna 340 and Beechcraft airplanes and a 1935-6 Auburn Boattail Speedster are depicted with the historical figures in front of the original Auburn Hangar that stood on the site of present-day Rieke Park.
The historical three-dimensional pieces include airplane propellers that will rotate on the wall as well as the original red Auburn sign letters that adorned the original Hangar. The red Auburn sign is the central part of the mural.
“It was incredibly important for us to be able to create a dynamic piece of art that not only adds creativity to the space but also offers an interactive and engaging way for students and guests of Kruse Plaza to learn about Auburn’s history,” Kruse said. “We’ll have signage that tells the stories and significance of each figure so we can foster that learning environment at our facility.”
Because the mural is indoors, it allowed Parsley and his students to create something entirely different than any mural he’s done before, he said.
“This was unique in that it’s indoors, so it cut our prep time down a lot, allowing us to focus on the style and execution of the scene,” Parsley said. “Our inspiration was an old, sketched image of the Hangar, so we went with a rendered, artistic look and added pops of more detailed elements on the Speedster.”
Parsley and his team have been working on the mural, which is about 80 feet wide and 15 feet tall, for several weeks, and the wall was completed on Aug. 7. It will become viewable by the public once Kruse Plaza’s interactive exhibits reopen, and it is available to view for those who book an event in The Hangar at Kruse Plaza.
