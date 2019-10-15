AUBURN — During this month’s morning Downtown Auburn Business Association meeting, the two DABA presidents who served during Mayor Norman Yoder’s time in office thanked him for his service to their area of the community.
Yoder is retiring Dec. 31 after 20 years as mayor.
Mike Littlejohn and Jama Smith have been the only two DABA presidents during Yoder’s tenure. They expressed their gratitude to the mayor for the changes in the downtown business climate that they feel he fostered.
Littlejohn recalled that before Yoder’s administration, it was challenging for the downtown businesses to find collaboration success between the small business community, the city and other entities. He cited the emergence of the Auburn Main Street program as one of the most important successes of the past 20 years with Yoder’s administration, as well as Auburn’s connection to Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Smith said, “It was like a light bulb switching on that first DABA meeting that Mayor Yoder attended after taking office. Having our mayor participating in our DABA meetings made a huge impact on our small-business climate.”
Yoder graciously accepted DABA’s gift of a commemorative clock, and he recalled a few fun stories and h
