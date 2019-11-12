Officers arrest 16
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 16 people from Nov. 3 through Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Daniel McMahon, 44, of the 500 block of North Williams Street, Angola, was arrested Nov. 3 at 11:15 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Quentin King, 24, of the 7800 block of Sunny Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 4 at 11:31 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of theft, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Nathan Fraley, 34, of North Main Street, Hudson, was arrested Nov. 4 at 1:32 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor; operating without proof of financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jessica Wilcox, 30, of the 800 block of Ruth Street, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 4 at 2:07 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging her with battery, a Level 5 felony.
Colton Taylor, 19, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 4 at 7:33 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Damian Bowers, 24, of the 5400 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 5 at 9:07 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Dale Swonger. 22, of the 1100 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 5 at 10:43 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Patrick Davidson, 41, of the 1400 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 5 at 4:49 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of a narcotic or cocaine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Brittany Shoudel, 29, of the 1400 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 5 at 4:49 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of a narcotic or cocaine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Charles Wuest, 35, of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 6 at 11:17 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Raymond Spaulding, 31, of the 100 block of South Mill Street, Greenville, was arrested Nov. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tiffany Isham, of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Nov. 8 at 1:32 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Jeffrey Anderson, 34, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 8 at 4:45 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kenneth Croy, 59, of the 700 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was arrested Nov. 9 at 6:50 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Hollis Morse, 46, of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested Sunday at 12:54 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without proof of financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
Paula Perry, 54, of the 500 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, was arrested Nov. 10 at 2:02 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating while having and unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, a Class A misdemeanor.
