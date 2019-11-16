AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library offers activities for young children at its Little Listeners Storytimes. Three storytimes are held each week for various ages and schedules. Babies and Books, aimed for ages birth to 2 years, is held each Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m.; Family Storytime, for all ages, is held Wednesday evenings from 6:30-7 p.m.; and Story Explorers, aimed for ages 2-6 years, meets each Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. While each group is aimed for different ages, participants are invited to whichever storytime best fits their schedule and child. No registration is necessary.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “The CIA UFO Papers: 50 Years of Government Secrets and Cover-Ups” by Dan Wright. The book looks into various CIA documentation of UFO activity from the 1940s through the present. It is available at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus during the week of Nov. 18-23:
Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) and interact with peers during Learning STEAM through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Babies and Books: One of Eckhart Public Library’s Little Listeners Storytimes, the group will meet Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Classic City Readers Book Club: Participants will be discussing “Lights on the Sea” by Miquel Reina Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
Teen Garden Club: All are invited for an hour of gardening fun, as the group weeds and maintains the bee and butterfly garden, as well as the fruit and vegetable garden, at the Teen Library Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Lego Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Family Storytime: One of Eckhart Public Library’s Little Listeners Storytimes, the group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and older and will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
Story Explorers: One of Eckhart Public Library’s Little Listeners Storytimes, the group will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m., at the Auburn Plaza location.
Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m., at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Struggling with a problem pattern? Help is available from this group, which will meet Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.