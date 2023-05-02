AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is updating its vehicles.
Tuesday, the Auburn Board of Works approved separate bids for police vehicles as presented by Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger
The board approved a $153,331 bid to purchase three Dodge Durangos from John Jones Automotive Group. That price includes trading in three 2014 Dodge Chargers, as well as installing lights and equipment in the new vehicles.
The board also approved a $52,120 bid from Kelley Chevrolet for two Chevrolet Tahoes. That price includes trading in a Dodge Durango and a Dodge Ram, as well as installing lights and equipment in the new vehicles.
Street Superintendent Bill Brandon received approval to submit the city’s name to a Freightliner dealer should a build slot open later this year.
“If we can get a truck built yet this fall or this year, we can possibly have it middle of next year. Otherwise, you’re looking at two years down the road,” Brandon told the board.
“Sometimes, somebody will not take their truck or back out, or they will get more parts to build more trucks. It’s just an unknown situation right now.”
The Board of Works awarded a $605,765 bid to M.F. Projects LLC for the next phase of sidewalk improvements, this time along 7th Street.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell said the project calls for substantial completion by Aug. 18, with final completion by Sept. 15.
The board also awarded a $10,000 contract to Commonwealth Engineers Inc. to perform a feasibility study of a possible water and sewer extension south of Auburn along C.R. 427 and north of C.R. 68.
Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars received permission to advertise for bids for the Cedar Creek bank stabilization project.
By a 2-1 vote, DeKalb County Commissioners approved a motion to advertise for bids. Funding for the project will be shared by the city and county.
In other business, the board chose a contractor to install commercial roofing overlay hatches over the south treatment plant’s sedimentation basin.
Water Superintendent Randy Harvey said two contractors submitted bids, but following in-person discussions, he asked the board to reject one of the bids.
CMS Roofing proposed using a thicker material than Hydrotech. While both were within specifications, Harvey said workers walk on the overlay surface and tools are around the hatches.
The thicker material offers more resistance to punctures. Bid quotes were not available at press time.
Harvey said the board could table the matter until City Attorney Erik Weber submitted a letter of legal opinion.
“Randy reached out to me about the letter,” Weber said. “I have not prepared a letter yet. He explained the issue.
“The appropriate quotes were taken,” he continued. “The responsibility of the board is to award to the most responsible bidder.”
The board moved to reject the bid from Hyrdotech on the grounds it was not responsive to specifications and chose to award the bid to CMS Roofing.
The Board of Works approved these street closures:
• The 200 block of South Main Street will be closed May 8-12 at the request of M.J. Pranger Construction. M.J. Pranger will be doing water tie-in and boring. The street will be closed to traffic day and night.
• 10th Street between Cedar and Main streets Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, as requested by the Auburn Moose.
The board authorized Heffelfinger to apply for a Indiana Public Enclosed Bulletproof Vest grant. If awarded, this would be a 50-50 match.
The board approved a request from CMS Roofing to use four parking spaces in the 100 block of East 5th Street while that firm does roof work in the 300 block of South Main Street.
