A story in Thursday’s edition, reporting on the number of women appointed to Auburn boards and commissions, overlooked one woman who serves on the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board.
The corrected count finds 29 men and six women serving on city boards. The correct ratio for last year was 30-5 in board positions (with four individual women holding five seats).
The original story failed to count Parks and Recreation Board member Janet Canino, mistaking her for Jamie Canino, her husband who serves on the Auburn Plan Commission.
The story should have said the Plan Commission is one of three city boards (not four) with no female members, joined by the Board of Public Works and Safety and Port Authority.
The story also should have said four appointed boards (not three) have female members — the Board of Zoning Appeals and Redevelopment Commission, with two women apiece, and the Economic Development Commission and Park Board, each with one woman.
New Mayor Mike Ley changed the male-female ratio slightly when he made his appointments last week. Ley appointed 12 men and four women to city boards and commissions as he began his first term. A net gain of one woman occurred when Ley chose Shelley Smaltz for the Board of Zoning Appeals, replacing Don Myers.
Ley’s other three female appointments replaced women who were departing their posts on city boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.