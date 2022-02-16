ANGOLA — After some five hours on Wednesday, the status quo remains within the city of Auburn in respects to the city’s newly formed utility service board.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, appointed special judge in the petition and complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief in a lawsuit filed by Mayor Mike Ley against the Auburn Common Council, heard the case. It was over the recently passed the ordinance forming the utility service board with a veto override.
Fee heard arguments from both attorneys, as each gave their opinions on the issue, while calling several witnesses in the case.
After all of the testimony, both counsels asked Fee for permission to submit proposed findings instead of providing closing arguments in the case. Fee granted the request.
Counsel from each side now has until Wednesday to submit their findings, then Fee will take them under advisement and rule on the issue. During that time, a joint stipulation of parties remains in effect.
The joint stipulation stops any actions that would be taken by Ley or the utility service board when it comes to the hiring, firing or signing of any contracts in regard to Auburn Electric and AES.
During the stay, interim Superintendent Rob Higgins will remain the person in charge of AES and Auburn Electric.
Testimony started with Ley, who took the stand for a little over two hours, fielding questions from both attorneys.
Ley’s counsel from Bose McKinney & Evans LLP worked to make the argument that the formation of the utility service board to govern the two utilities was just another form of governance that wasn’t needed in the city. They also argued that the formation of the board went against Indiana statute and that AES is not a true utility.
“One of the duties of the mayor is to run all operations of the city,” he said.
He went on to say dividing those departments from the mayor’s control is very concerning, in regard to future economic development within the city. He said this is harmful to the city because the utility service board would take away tools he has to attract business.
Ley said the issues between his office and the city council started with the firing of Chris Schweitzer, superintendent of Auburn Electric, AES and the city’s information services department in late December. It was at that time the council took it upon themselves to draft the ordinance creating the utility service board.
Representing the Auburn Council in the case, legal counsel from Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams, made the argument that AES was indeed a utility and should be classified as one, giving the utility service board control of it.
Ed Beck of Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams presented several documents that pointed to the relevance of classifying AES as a utility. He pointed to the fact that the city classifies AES as a utility when it comes to budgeting, and documents from the State Board of Accounts also list it as a utility.
Also taking the stand for the plaintiff was Danny McAfee, a member of the Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety and Erik Weber, city attorney.
As the city’s attorney, Weber shared his original findings on the ordinance that first went to the Auburn Common Council in January. In his findings, Weber said it was his belief the ordinance, as written, didn’t comply with Indiana Code and, if passed, would be illegal.
After a short break for lunch, the defendant’s counsel called two witnesses to the stand: Higgins and Matthew Kruse, president of the Common Council. AES employee Megan Hale was on hand for the hearing, but was not called to testify.
Higgins spoke to the turmoil that has been circulating around the two city departments since the firing of Schweitzer while Kruse spoke to the reasons he presented the ordinance to council in January.
Kruse said it was all about the need for “supervision” over the departments, pointing to the lack of a plan from the mayor after the firing of Schweitzer.
“We didn’t believe the mayor had the proper plan in place when Chris was fired,” Kruse said.
He said in his opinion, AES also functions as a utility, bringing in millions of dollars of revenue to the city on a yearly basis.
“AES is a great benefit to the city,” Kruse said. “We have great customer service, which has helped us grow.”
The formation of the board has caused tension between the city council, mayor’s office, city residents and employees within the two departments. Heated words on both sides have been shared at previous council meetings over the past month.
Kruse has stated on more than one occasion that several members of AES and Auburn Electric would be looking for other employment if the formation of the board wasn’t complete. He said in the long run, this could cause issues with the highly technical departments.
