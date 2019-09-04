AUBURN — RM Auctions reported a total of more than $16.6 million in sales last weekend at its annual Auburn Fall sale at Auburn Auction Park.
A summary of auction results:
Total sales: $16,664,242
Overall sales percentage: 90% for cars plus 800 lots of memorabilia
Car sales percentage: 75% of more than 600 cars
Top Ten Sales
1. 2005 Ford GT, $302,500
2. 2005 Ford GT, $291,500
3. 1970 De Tomaso Mangusta by Ghia, $214,500
4. 1933 Chrysler CL Imperial Dual-Windshield Phaeton, $192,500
5. 1931 Cadillac V-12 Phaeton, $192,500
6. 1923 Duesenberg Model A Sport Touring, $187,000
7. 1935 Packard Twelve Convertible Sedan by Rollston, $160,000
8. 1971 Plymouth ’Cuda Convertible, $150,000
9. 1953 Chevrolet Corvette, $148,500
10. 2012 McLaren MP4-12C GT3, $145,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.