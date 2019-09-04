Dalai Lama Land Rover RM Auctions

This 1966 Land Rover, formerly owned by the 14th Dalai Lama, which sold for $143,000 to a bidder over the Internet on Saturday afternoon at the Auburn Fall sale by RM Auctions. The price ranked just outside the event’s top 10 sales.

 Contributed

AUBURN — RM Auctions reported a total of more than $16.6 million in sales last weekend at its annual Auburn Fall sale at Auburn Auction Park.

A summary of auction results:

Total sales: $16,664,242

Overall sales percentage: 90% for cars plus 800 lots of memorabilia

Car sales percentage: 75% of more than 600 cars

Top Ten Sales

1. 2005 Ford GT, $302,500

2. 2005 Ford GT, $291,500

3. 1970 De Tomaso Mangusta by Ghia, $214,500

4. 1933 Chrysler CL Imperial Dual-Windshield Phaeton, $192,500

5. 1931 Cadillac V-12 Phaeton, $192,500

6. 1923 Duesenberg Model A Sport Touring, $187,000

7. 1935 Packard Twelve Convertible Sedan by Rollston, $160,000

8. 1971 Plymouth ’Cuda Convertible, $150,000

9. 1953 Chevrolet Corvette, $148,500

10. 2012 McLaren MP4-12C GT3, $145,000

